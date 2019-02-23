The 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are set for Saturday at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET airing live on IFC and Facebook Watch from the beach near the Santa Monica pier. The show, which awards the year’s best in indie films, will be hosted by Aubrey Plaza, who seems likely to take advantage of the network’s boast that it is airing the ceremony live and uncensored.

Plaza takes over duties held the past two years by John Mulaney and Nick Kroll. She will be joined by presenters including Taraji P. Henson, Tessa Thompson, Viggo Mortensen, Amanda Seyfried, Finn Wolfhard, Armie Hammer, Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Elsie Fisher, Glenn Close and Kiki Layne among others.

For a second year, Film Independent and IFC are partnering with Facebook to stream the show on the Film Independent Spirit Awards’ show page on Facebook Watch, simultaneous with the cable network. You can also follow the proceedings via Film Independent’s social handle @filmindependent on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and watch winners speeches and exclusive clips on Film Independent’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, cable and satellite subscribers can watch the Spirit Awards on IFC.com, as well as on IFC’s mobile app, which is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets.

This year’s marquee Best Feature race sees the major studios’ specialty labels shut out, with a group that includes A24’s Eighth Grade and First Reformed, Annapurna’s If Beale Street Could Talk, Bleecker Street’s Leave No Trace and Amazon’s You Were Never Really Here. Last year, Jordan Peele’s Oscar-nominated Get Out won the honor.

A24 has a total of 12 noms going in, topping Amazon Studios, Netflix and The Orchard which tied for six mentions apiece. The Orchard’s We the Animals from director Jeremiah Zager scored the most noms for any film with five.

Among the nominees today that are up for Oscars the next night and have a chance to brush up on their speeches: The Wife‘s Glenn Close in Actress; BlacKkKlansman‘s Adam Driver and Can You Ever Forgive Me?‘s Richard E. Grant in Supporting Actor; Beale Street‘s Regina King in Supporting Actress; Paul Schrader for First Reformed and Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty for Can You Ever Forgive Me? in Screenplay; Roma, Shoplifters (and Oscar Best Picture nominee The Favourite) in International Film; and Hale County This Morning, This Evening, Minding the Gap and Of Fathers and Sons in Documentary.