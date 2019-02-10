The 61st Grammy Awards are being handed out Sunday, with the year’s best in music to be celebrated live on CBS in the show that starts at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with Alicia Keys hosting.
A total of 14 of the 84 Grammys will be presented during the broadcast. Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees going in with eight, followed by Drake with seven. Carlile has six noms and is the most nominated female artist.
Hollywood has skin in the game too, with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born song “Shallow” and Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from Black Panther up for Record of the Year — both are Oscar nominees. Black Panther is also up for Album of the Year.
Keep checking back for winners as they’re announced, both at the busy pre-show awards ceremony and live on the air:
Record of the Year
Album of the Year
Song of the Year
Best New Artist
Best Pop Solo Performance
Best Pop Vocal Album
Best Dance Recording
Best Rock Song
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Best Rap Album
Best Country Album
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Best Gospel Album
Best Latin Pop Album
Best Americana Album
Best Comedy Album
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Best Rock Performance
Best Metal Performance
Best Rock Album
Best Country Solo Performance
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Best Country Song
Best Alternative Music Album
Best R&B Performance
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Best R&B Song
Best R&B Album
Best Rap Performance
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Best Rap Song
Best New Age Album
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Best Latin Jazz Album
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Best Roots Gospel Album
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Best American Roots Performance
Best American Roots Song
Best Bluegrass Album
Best Traditional Blues Album
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Best Folk Album
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Best Reggae Album
Best World Music Album
Best Children’s Album
Best Spoken Word Album
Best Musical Theater Album
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Best Instrumental Composition
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Best Recording Package
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Best Album Notes
Best Historical Album
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Best Remixed Recording
Best Immersive Audio Album
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer of the Year, Classical
Best Orchestral Performance
Best Opera Recording
Best Choral Performance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Best Classical Compendium
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Best Music Video
Best Music Film