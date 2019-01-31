James Scully (Heathers) and Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin) have been cast in key roles opposite Victoria Pedretti on the upcoming second season of breakout hit psychological thriller series You on Netflix.

Scully will play Forty Quinn, Love’s (Pedretti) beloved brother, Forty is confident, opinionated and privileged — at his best, a charming buddy; at his worst, a razor-sharp bully. He’s been working a 12-step program with all the sincerity (and smugness) he’s got, relying heavily on his sister for support and attention. But it never takes much of a shove for him to fall back off the wagon.

Ortega is Ellie, a teenager who grew up fast in the big city, Ellie likes to act and appear older than her years. Secretly living with minimal supervision or nurturing in her life, she must take care of herself and isn’t afraid to get into murky waters to make a little cash. This includes working cons on the adults around her, including Joe Goldberg.

Developed by Sera Gamble & Greg Berlanti based on the book by Caroline Kepnes, You launched as a Lifetime series with Netflix as SVOD/international partner. Starting with Season 2, You will be a Netflix original. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo and Marcos Siega are executive producers.

Scully starred as JD on Paramount Network’s Heathers series. Other TV credits include 9-1-1 and Quantico. He’s repped by Stone Manners Salners and Circle of Confusion.

Ortega starred for three seasons as Harley on Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle. She’s also known for playing young Jane on the CW’s Jane the Virgin. Her film credits include Flora and Iron Man 3. Ortega is repped by CAA, Gordon Gilbertson Entertainment.