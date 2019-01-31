EXCLUSIVE: Woody Harrelson is in talks to star in Fruit Loops, the drama that Ted Melfi wrote and will direct for Fox 2000 and Chernin Entertainment. The project is in the vein of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, and it was one of the biggest pitch deals of 2016. Fox 2000’s Elizabeth Gabler beat out three other studios and paid seven figures for the pitch, this as the studio was readying for the release of the Melfi-directed Hidden Figures, which got three Oscar nominations and grossed $235 million worldwide.

It is the third time Melfi is working with Chernin Entertainment, which also produced his feature debut, the Bill Murray-Melissa McCarthy-starrer St. Vincent. Fruit Loops will be Melfi’s next film as director. He recently aligned to direct Harry’s All Night Hamburgers at Warner Bros, but that is a development deal for down the line.

Harrelson followed Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Solo: A Star Wars Story with the Sony hit Venom. He’s got the John Lee Hancock-directed The Highwaymen with Kevin Costner, the Ruben Fleischer-directed Zombieland: Double Tap and the Roland Emmerich-directed Midway coming.

Harrelson is repped by CAA; Melfi is UTA.