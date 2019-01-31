The days of The Walking Dead beating the NFL in the ratings may be over, but the zombie apocalypse series isn’t out of the game yet – especially this Sunday Bowl Sunday.

A week before the Season 9 midseason opener is set to debut on AMC, the cabler said Thursday that the Greg Nicotero-directed episode, titled “Adaptation,” will be made available for subscribers on AMC Premiere on the afternoon of February 3. The ninth episode of the ninth season of the show now topped by Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and Jeffery Dean Morgan and based on Robert Kirkman’s comics will remain available for fans for the entire week leading to the midseason return on the network February 10.

While going up against what is surely to be the biggest television event of the year — the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots taking the field on CBS in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII — may not seem like a winning option, this is nothing new for AMC’s digital ad-free service, or TWD for that matter. For the Season 9 premiere in October, if you signed up for the cabler’s $5-a-month AMC Premiere service, TWD fans got access to “A New Beginning” a full day before it aired on AMC proper at 9 PM ET.

That experiment in the fall saw a new premiere low in traditional ratings at the time but a big touchdown in signups for AMC Premiere, which is available on Comcast, YouTube TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Apple iOS. In fact it was the best day ever for AMC’s digital leap into the new realities of small-screen viewing.

Put another way, game on!