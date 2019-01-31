Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley has unveiled her new senior management team, a move that comes after a restructure at the NBCUniversal top levels that made Langley chair, reporting to NBCUni Film and Entertainment chairman Jeff Shell.

As part of the exec structure, announced in a memo from Langley today, all will report to her.

Abhijay Prakash is returning to Universal in the role of president of UFEG. He previously served as COO for DreamWorks Animation, and will transition over after the U.S. release of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on February 22. He will drive the studio’s strategic and long-range planning, while also overseeing the business operations and manage day-to-day operations.

Peter Levinsohn will continue to as the group’s president and chief distribution officer. He will work closely with Universal Pictures International led by Duncan Clark, who also reports to Langley, and continue to work with DWA TV.

Jimmy Horowitz, formerly president of Universal Pictures, is now president and Vice Chairman, UFEG, continuing to oversee business and legal affairs, film strategy and the live stage business, along with Uni production partners including Illumination, Blumhouse Productions, Working Title and Amblin Partners.

Peter Cramer was named to a new role as President, Universal Pictures, after he had been President of Production, Universal Pictures He will be responsible for the creative strategy of Universal Pictures’ live-action film slate.

Variety first broke this news today.