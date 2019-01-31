EXCLUSIVE: Dolphin Entertainment has acquired Kellie Madison’s horror film script The Wall. Madison will direct. Tom Ortenberg will co-produce through his Briarcliff Entertainment banner.

The Wall tells the supernatural story of a young woman who is forced to unlock memories of a traumatic event after removing a mysterious painting from the wall of her rented apartment.

This adds to the development slate of Dolphin, the content creation arm of the company that owns 42West and The Door. Emerson Davis will oversee this film for Dolphin. Ortenberg started the production/distribution Briarcliff after exiting the distribution company he created, Open Road. He released such films as the Oscar-winning Spotlight, Monster’s Ball and Crash.

“Kellie Madison is a terrific new talent,” said Ortenberg, who is Briarcliff’s CEO. “The Wall is a smart and scary script that takes a familiar genre and turns it on its head.”

Said Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O’Dowd: ‘We are pleased to add The Wall to our slate of films in development. This acquisition is in line with our commitment to build out a pipeline of projects in categories with the potential to attract broad-based audiences and strong box office.”

Madison, whose credits include The Tank, The Gate and Dear Mr. Gacy, said “Horror and true crime films have had a profound influence on my passion for filmmaking. I’m moved by psychological stories that hit a raw nerve and make you reevaluate the bounds of reality. I’m excited to bring the tormented journey of Shelly Birdman to the screen and I’m grateful to Briarcliff and Dolphin for sharing the same creative vision.”

Casting has begun on the project, with production anticipated in Los Angeles later this year.