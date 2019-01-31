Martin Sensmeier (Westworld) has been cast as a lead alongside Bradley James in The Liberator, Netflix’s four-part animated World War II drama series based on the book by Alex Kershaw, from writer Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive), A+E Studios, Bob Shaye and Michael Lynne’s Unique Features and School of Humans.

The Liberator is the first project produced in Trioscope, a new enhanced hybrid animation technology that combines state-of-the-art CGI with live-action performance. It allows creators to tell a visually compelling story with rich detail in a way that conveys the human emotion and drama of the serious subject matter.

Created, written and executive produced by Stuart, The Liberator is based on Kershaw’s book The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey. It tells the riveting true story of the bloodiest and most dramatic march to victory of the Second World War: the battlefield odyssey of maverick U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks (James) and his infantry unit as they fought for over 500 days to liberate Europe.

The combat drama will follow Sparks and the 157th Infantry Regiment from Oklahoma, a National Guard unit composed primarily of cowboys, Native Americans and Mexican-Americans from the invasion of Italy to the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp.

Sensmeier will play Samuel Coldfoot. A member of the Choctaw nation, Coldfoot is a born leader; brave, meticulous and inspiring. While outwardly stoic, Coldfoot is willing to sacrifice his personal well-being for what is right and this attitude has thwarted his advancement in the Army. His abilities and skills are immediately recognized by Sparks and he becomes one of the leaders of E-Company.

Sensmeier can next be seen recurring opposite Kevin Costner on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. On the feature side, he is attached to play the title role of Jim Thorpe in the Angelina Jolie- and Todd Black-produced biopic Bright Path. He was recently seen in Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River, opposite Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, and in HBO’s Westworld. Prior to that, he appeared in the Antoine Fuqua-directed MGM tentpole The Magnificent Seven.

Sensmeier is repped by UTA and Justine Hunt of Hines and Hunt Entertainment.