The CW has handed early renewals to 10 series for the 2019-2020 season. They include second seasons of Charmed and Legacies, as well as new seasons of Arrow (Season 8), Black Lightning (Season 3), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 5), Dynasty (Season 3), The Flash (Season 6), Riverdale (Season 4), Supergirl (Season 5) and Supernatural (Season 15).

Conspicuously missing from the list is new fall drama All American, which had received a three-episode back order. A renewal decision on it will be made in May. Meanwhile, the renewal for Black Lightning comes amid allegations against showrunner Salim Akil.

The renewals were announced Thursday by CW president Mark Pedowitz, during the network’s session at the TCA winter press tour in Pasadena.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers. In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning,” said Pedowitz. “These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”