Showtime announced spring premiere dates for season 2 of The Chi, new drama series City On A Hill starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, four-part docuseries Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mice & Men, as well as feature documentary XY Chelsea during its presentation Thursday at the TCA Winter Press Tour. The premium cabler also released trailers for The Chi, City On a Hill and Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, which you can watch below.

Season 2 of The Chi will premiere Sunday, April 7 at 10 PM. Created and executive produced by Lena Waithe (Master of None) and executive produced by Common (Selma), The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Ensemble cast includes Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Tiffany Boone, Armando Riesco, Barton Fitzpatrick, Shamon Brown Jr., and Michael V. Epps. The Chi averaged 4.5 million weekly viewers across platforms and ranks as the highest-rated Showtime freshman series since Billions in 2016.

Ayanna Floyd Davis (Empire, Hannibal) serves as executive producer and showrunner for season two. In addition to Waithe, Common and Floyd Davis, Aaron Kaplan (Santa Clarita Diet, Divorce) also serves as an executive producer, along with Rick Famuyiwa (Dope),and Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions. The Chi is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

City On A Hill, starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, will debut Sunday, June 16 at 9 PM. Production on the 10-episode series executive produced by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jennifer Todd, will begin in February in New York and Boston.

Written by Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler) and based on an original idea by Affleck, City On A Hill is set in early 1990s Boston, rife with criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Sarah Shahi, Kevin Chapman and Jere Shea also star, with Kevin Dunn recurring.

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men is coming off its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

The four-part docuseries from filmmkaer Sacha Jenkins will premiere Friday, May 10 at 10 PM.

As the group marks the 25th anniversary of its breakout debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the series looks back on their career, combining interviews from each of the nine living members with never-before-seen archival footage and performances. Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men is a Mass Appeal production in association with Endeavor Content. Peter J. Scalettar, Peter Bittenbender and Chris Gary serve as executive producers

Feature documentary XY Chelsea will premiere Friday, June 7 at 9 PM. Directed by Tim Travers Hawkins, and produced by Pulse Films, XY Chelsea tells the historic story of whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, whose 35-year sentence in a maximum security prison was commuted by President Obama in 2017. The film was co-financed by the British Film Institute and First Look Media’s Topic Studios and Field of Vision. Thomas Benski, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa and Isabel Davis of Pulse Films are producers. Laura Poitras, Mary Burke, Michael Bloom, Lisa Leingang, Charlotte Cook, Sharon Chang, Blaine Vess, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Marisa Clifford and Ryan Harrington serve as executive producers.