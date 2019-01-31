A local ABC affiliate is mourning the loss of a station employee, who died suddenly at work.

KVII director Malcolm Montgomery passed away early Tuesday morning while he was preparing for the morning broadcast, the Amarillo, Texas television station reported on its website.

Montgomery was born in 1992, and just turned 27 earlier this month.

The station said the Daybreak newscast director died “doing what he most loved – serving our viewers by putting together the best morning news show he could.”

KVII chief meteorologist Steve Kersh posted a video on Facebook saying the station canceled its morning and midday newscasts Tuesday following Montgomery’s death.

“We had a lot of phone calls and email[s] asking why ‘Daybreak’ wasn’t on this morning, and also why we didn’t have a midday show and that’s the reason why,” Kersh said. “As you can imagine, our crew is pretty traumatized by what happened here and our prayers are certainly with Malcolm’s family.”

Montgomery joined KVII a few months ago. The station said he made a big impact in just a short period of time with his positive attitude, infectious smile and laugh.

The 27 year old was originally from Colorado, and attended school in Texas.

The station did not disclose his cause of death.