Today, the CW gave a thumbs up for Supernatural‘s 15th season, and as the series closes in on its 300th episode on February 7, it may just be the longest-running hourlong series on an outlier network.

Said the CW president Mark Pedowitz at TCA about the network’s continued commitment to the series: “As long as the ratings hold up and the guys (stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) want to do it, it’s really that simple. They have created something about these two brothers that actually transcends.”

Created by Eric Kripke, Supernatural centers on two brothers who follow their father’s footsteps as “hunters,” fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds including monsters, demons and gods that roam the Earth.

A key reason why Supernatural has remained on the air is that it’s a great launchpad for frosh CW shows.

“The show has been the lead-in or lead-out to all the successful shows on the network,” said Pedowitz about Supernatural‘s Thursday night slot. “It has one of the most balanced audiences.”

The CW tried to crack a Supernatural spinoff, specifically Wayward Sisters, which was to center on the star of the original series, Kim Rhodes. in a story about Sheriff Jody Mills and a group of troubled young women, all orphaned by supernatural tragedy who, under Mills’ training, become a monster-fighting force.

At the May 2018 upfronts, Pedowitz said the spinoff was a no-go, but was always welcome to pitches from the Supernatural EPs about the expansion of the franchise.

At summer TCA, Pedowitz said Supernatural is such a great franchise, he believed “there may not be a franchise beyond that.”

Deadline asked Pedowitz again today whether there was any shot of a Supernatural spinoff given that it’s going 15 seasons strong.

“I’ll say it again, if there was a spinoff to be had, I’d love to have it,” he said. “That said, I’ve come to somewhat of a conclusion that the show is the two brothers.”

Speaking to the future of Supernatural, Pedowitz said, “If I can find a way, that (the show) stays the whole time on, and still holds up and the studio can figure out how to do it, we’re all in.”

Exclaimed Pedowitz about Supernatural‘s success, “I’m just happy I’m alive.”