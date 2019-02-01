EXCLUSIVE: In his first series gig since departing Suits, Patrick J. Adams is set for a recurring role on the upcoming third season of Amazon’s series Sneaky Pete.

Created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore, Sneaky Pete stars Giovanni Ribisi as con man Marius, who left prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, he took cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate Pete, “reuniting” with Pete’s estranged family.

Adams will play Stefano Kilbane, an arrogant business magnate who is obsessed with fine art and has a deep need for revenge.

The series, which from Sony Pictures Television, also stars Marin Ireland as Julia Bowman, Margo Martindale as Audrey Bernhardt, Shane McRae as Taylor Bowman, Libe Barer as Carly Bowman and Peter Gerety as Otto Bernhardt.

Adams wrapped a seven-season run as a co-lead on USA Network’s Suits. He earned a SAG Award nomination starring as Mike Ross opposite Gabriel Macht in the legal series, and directed several episodes including the 100th. With Suits recently renewed for a 10-episode ninth and final season, there has been talk about Adams returning to reprise his character.

“You can’t contemplate (the final season) without contemplating bringing Mike back. We’re contemplating it and we’ll see where we land, and how Patrick feels,” Suits creator Aaron Korsh told Deadline last week.

Adams’ other credits include NBC’s miniseries Rosemary’s Baby and the web comedy Pillow Talk, and Adams most recently wrote, directed and starred in the short We Are Here opposite his wife Troian Bellisario. Adams is repped by ICM Partners, Andy Corren Management and attorney Lev Ginsburg.