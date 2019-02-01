We have the prize winners from the 25th anniversary Slamdance Film Festival in Park City. Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity in American Popular Culture took the Jury Award for Narrative Features, and its director Nicole Brending also scored the George Starks Spirit of Slamdance Award. Kifaro won both the Jury Award and Audience Award for Documentary Features.

A no-holds-barred look at misogyny as told by puppets, Dollhouse charts the life and times of Junie Spoons, a once-popular child star and tween idol who peaks at 18 and is D-listed to society’s where-are-they-now junk drawer. Spanning four years, Kifaru follows two ranger recruits mentored by a seasoned ranger with an unorthodox approach to caring for the world’s last northern white rhino.

The fest’s two other Audience Awards went to Andrew Patterson’s The Vast of Night (Narrative Feature) and Patrick Creadon’s Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story (Beyond Feature). The Slamdance Acting Award was presented to Siyabonga Majola for We Are Thankful.

Here are the winners at the 25th annual Slamdance Film Festival:

Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize

Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity in American Popular Culture (Dir.: Nicole Brending)

Honorable Mention

Cat Sticks (Dir.: Ronny Sen)

Documentary Feature Grand Jury Prize

Kifaru (Dir.: David Hambridge)

Honorable Mention

Markie in Milwaukee (Dir.: Matt Kliegman)

Documentary Short Grand Jury Prize

Tungrus (Dir.: Rishi Chandna)

Honorable Mention

Las Del Diente (Dir.: Ana Perez Lopez)

Narrative Shorts Grand Jury Prize

Woman in Stall (Dir.: Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli)

Honorable Mention

East of the River (Dir.: Hannah Peterson)

Experimental Shorts Grand Jury Prize

Wayward Emulsions (Dir.: Tina Takemoto)

Honorable Mention

Applied Pressure (Dir.: Kelly Sears)

Animated Shorts Grand Jury Prize

Shalva (Tranquility) (Dir.: Danna Windsor)

Honorable Mention

Bloeistraat 11 directed (Dir.: Nienke Deutz)

Slamdance Acting Award

Siyabonga Majola (We Are Thankful)

Honorable Mentions

Aya Kitai (Demolition Girl)

Lauren McCune (Ready for Love)

George Starks Spirit of Slamdance Award

Nicole Brending (dir. Of Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity in American Popular Culture)

CreativeFuture Innovation Award

Bloeistraat 11 (Dir.: Nienke Deutz)

The Russo Brothers Fellowship Award Winner:

Hannah Peterson, dir. of East of the River

Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature

The Vast of Night (Dir.: Andrew Patterson)

Audience Award for Documentary Feature

Kifaru (Dir.: David Hambridge)

Audience Award for Beyond Feature

Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story (Dir.: Patrick Creadon)