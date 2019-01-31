Showtime is moving back the premiere of the eighth and final season of terror drama Homeland to the fall.

The pay-cable network initially announced that the show would premiere in June but as a result of the demands of filming internationally, it has moved it back towards the end of the year.

Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime, said, “We previously announced a June premiere but because of production demands of our international locations, we’re moving the final season premiere back to the fall.”

The eighth season is thought to be set in Afghanistan but is being filmed in Morocco. Levine, speaking at TCA, said that production will start next week.

“Having read the first few scripts, I can tell you, it’s a breathless, surprising and moving ride to its conclusion,” he added.

This comes as the previous two seasons of the Clare Danes-fronted drama were set in the U.S. with season six set in New York and season seven in Washington, DC.

Over its eight seasons, Showtime has moved around the premiere date; its first five seasons aired at the end of September or beginning of October, while season six launched in January and season seven launched in February.

In terms of casting, Deadline revealed that Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar, who had major recurring roles in Season 4, are rejoining the cast. Kaur and Acar played Tasneem Qureshi, a member of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, and Haissam Haqqani, a Taliban leader, respectively, in Season 4, which was set in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“This show exploded on to the scene when it premiered in 2011 and we remain in awe of how Alex Gansa and Claire and Mandy and Lesley and Howard and Chip continue to reinvent it each episode, while cannily anticipating world events in their storytelling.

The Alex Gansa-Howard Gordon political thriller, based on an Israeli format, is peoduced by Fox 21 TV Studios.