Showtime’s flagship series Shameless officially is returning for a 10th season, with William H. Macy and the rest of the cast coming back, sans Emmy Rossum. Also, Cameron Monaghan — who left the series during Season 9 — will return as Ian Gallagher for the upcoming run.

The announcement was made at the top of Showtime’s TCA presentation today. While Rossum had announced that she would leave the series after the the end of her contract after Season 9, Macy had said that he was wanted to continue as the Gallagher patriarch. He has closed a new deal with producer Warner Bros. TV, as have his co-stars.

Gotham regular Monaghan exited the Showtime series midway through last year as his Ian Gallagher character ended up behind bar. The then seeming end of the long time Shameless character worked out for Ian as he was reunited with his ex-boyfriend Mickey, portrayed by Noel Fisher, in the closing scenes of the October aired episode. No word if Fisher will be back on Shameless for Season 10 yet.

Today’s renewal will make Shameless the longest-running series ever on Showtime. Along with Macy, coming back are cast members Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Emma Kenney and Christian Isaiah. Production on season 10 will begin this year.

“The Gallaghers are a force of nature, and they are coming back,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks. “Shameless, with its ever-growing fan base, is like no other show on television. We are thrilled it will live on with its unique blend of love and larceny on Showtime.”

Added executive producer John Wells: “All of us on Shameless are delighted that we get to tell more wonderful Gallagher stories – and thankful to Showtime for their continued support. We can’t wait to get back to work with this extraordinary cast.”

Marked by a party at the Sundance Film Festival last week, Season 9 of Shameless resumed this month with Fiona (Rossum) at a low point and Debbie (Kenney) taking on more responsibility in keeping the family afloat, while Frank (Macy) enjoys the honeymoon period of his relationship with Ingrid (guest star Katey Sagal) before reality interferes. Lip (White) and Carl (Cutkosky) dive deep into new, complicated relationships, as Kev (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) realize they are in over their heads with their latest family plans.

Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells and Nancy M. Pimental.