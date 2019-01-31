The L Word alum Sarah Shahi did not hesitate when asked by critics at TCA Winter Press Tour today if she’d be up to return to The L Word sequel, which Showtime announced today had gotten a green light.

“This was something that was brought up in a discussion [with original ‘L Word’ cast members] last year,” Shahi told reporters Thursday. “The girls were talking to me about it, and my involvement was discussed very heavily that I would be in it. I think they want to keep it that way, and so does Showtime.” Shahi was at TCA for the City on a Hill panel, on which she is set to recur.

“[‘The L Word’] was my first big gig,” Shahi added. “I didn’t really know what I was stepping into until after, and I started speaking with women and getting letters…about how impactful it was. It kind of put me on this path of, now everything I do, I want it to have meaning and to touch people [like that].”

Casting is ongoing for The L Word, per Showtime, and no deal has been done. Stay tuned.

Shahi played Carmen on the original series, which ran on Showtime from 2004-2009, the on-again, off-again partner of Shane, played by Katherine Moennig, who is an executive producer on the sequel.