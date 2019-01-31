On the heels of being named Head of Content & Strategy For WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, Kevin Reilly has made his first key executive appointment, naming longtime close associate Sarah Aubrey as Head of Original Content for the platform.

Aubrey was most recently EVP Original Programming for TNT. In light of her move to the streaming platform, Brett Weitz, most recently EVP Programming for TBS, is being promoted to general manager of TNT and TBS, overseeing programming for both networks.

This marks a return to a dual role for Weitz, who was SVP Scripted Development for TNT and TBS, developing such series The Last Ship, Rizzoli & Isles, Falling Skies, Dallas and Franklin & Bash before he took over TBS.

Aubrey and Weitz will continue to report to Reilly, President of TBS & TNT and Chief Creative Officer for Turner and WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer.

Reilly made the announcement in an internal memo: