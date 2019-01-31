On the heels of being named Head of Content & Strategy For WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, Kevin Reilly has made his first key executive appointment, naming longtime close associate Sarah Aubrey as Head of Original Content for the platform.
Aubrey was most recently EVP Original Programming for TNT. In light of her move to the streaming platform, Brett Weitz, most recently EVP Programming for TBS, is being promoted to general manager of TNT and TBS, overseeing programming for both networks.
This marks a return to a dual role for Weitz, who was SVP Scripted Development for TNT and TBS, developing such series The Last Ship, Rizzoli & Isles, Falling Skies, Dallas and Franklin & Bash before he took over TBS.
Aubrey and Weitz will continue to report to Reilly, President of TBS & TNT and Chief Creative Officer for Turner and WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer.
Reilly made the announcement in an internal memo:
Today I am very pleased to announce two key executive moves to position us moving forward.
First relating to the new WarnerMedia streaming service, I’m naming my longtime colleague Sarah Aubrey to Head of Original Content, reporting to me. In this position Sarah will oversee all original series and feature films for the new service.
Sarah will collaborate closely with her counterparts across Turner, HBO and Warner Bros. as we prepare for launch later this year and soon build out a new slate of distinctive originals for the service. In addition, Sarah will continue to oversee her existing pipeline of TNT dramas during this transition.
Sarah and I have had a close working relationship since we collaborated on Friday Night Lights at NBC. She was one of my first recruits to join me at Turner, and her stellar evolution of the TNT brand as well as her reputation as a talent-friendly executive with great taste and finesse underscores the values we’ll prioritize on this new platform.
Secondly for Turner, Brett Weitz is being promoted to General Manager of TBS and TNT, reporting to me. In his new role Brett will oversee all scripted, and unscripted programming, as well as manage the networks’ scheduling, marketing and business affairs in close collaboration with Michael Quigley, Michael Engleman and Sandra Dewey.
The reinvigoration of the TBS brand under Brett’s leadership could not have delivered better results. From assembling a top-notch team to fostering relationships with established and emerging creative partners, Brett built TBS into a true force in original comedy with a series of ratings successes and awards.
Brett and I have established a shorthand and deep level of trust over the past four years and David and I are fully confident this level of execution will continue for both TBS and TNT.
Please join me in congratulating both Sarah and Brett!