Showtime has released the first photo of Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes in the upcoming Showtime limited series The Loudest Voice. Have a look at the two of them above and the Oscar winner as the Fox News founder below.

A Blumhouse Television and Showtime co-production, the newly titled project is based on Gabriel Sherman’s bestselling book The Loudest Voice in the Room and his extensive reporting for New York magazine about the sordid allegations of sexual harassment that prompted Ailes’ 2016 ouster at Fox News. The exec died less than a year later. Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller, Simon McBurney and Annabelle Wallis also star.

Sherman co-wrote the first Loudest Voice episode with Spotlight scribe Tom McCarthy, who executive produces with Jason Blum. Crowe and Alex Metcalf also executive produce with Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television, along with Liza Chasin (Darkest Hour) of 3dot Productions. Kari Skogland also exec produces and is directing the first episode.

Ailes also is the subject of an untitled upcoming Annapurna film from director Jay Roach and writer Charles Randolph, in which the late exec is played by John Lithgow. Here’s that first snap of Crowe as Ailes in The Loudest Room: