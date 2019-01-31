The Riverdale spinoff pilot Katy Keene was announced just last week and still in early developmnent, but the CW boss Mark Pedowitz revealed some details Thursday at TCA. Specifically, he said there will not be a crossover episode to introduce the Archie universe character.

“Katy Keene takes places years after Riverdale High School, Pedowicz said. “There are no plans to do anything [regarding a crossover]. Any of the Riverdale characters who come to Katy Keene will be older. Robert [Aguirre-Sacasa] is getting the pilot right.”

Netflix

That’s a similar scenario to the most recent Riverdale spinoff, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which started at the CW before moving to Netflix, where it has been a breakout hit. Pedowitz also told reporters today that there haven’t been talks with Aguirre-Sacasa to do a Sabrina-Riverdale crossover episode down the road.

In December, a DC crossover of The Flash introduced Ruby Rose’s new Batwoman, which received a CW pilot order.

Katy Keene will be a musical dramedy centering on the title character, a model, actress and singer in the comic series who in the upcoming pilot is an aspiring New York City fashion designer.

The CW bills the new Riverdale spinoff as following “the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase their twentysomething dreams in New York City. Musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.”

Keene is executive produced and written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater also serving as executive producers. Warner Bros TV is producing in association with Berlanti Productions.

Variety had the news today that the first mentee of Ryan Murphy’s HALF program, Maggie Kiley, has signed to direct the Katy Keene pilot. She is also an alum of the AFI Directing Workshop for Women.