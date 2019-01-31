Penny Dreadful alum Paco Cabezas has been tapped to direct multiple episodes of Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels, the next chapter of the saga from the original series’ creator, writer and executive producer John Logan. The announcement was made Thursday by Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks, at TCA. Production on the drama series is expected to begin later this year.

A spiritual descendant of the story set in Victorian-era London, the next chapter opens in 1938 Los Angeles; a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, a detective is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Penny Dreadful: City of Angels explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period, creating new occult myths and moral dilemmas within a genuine historical backdrop. The new chapter will employ all new characters and storylines.

Logan is the series’ creator, writer and executive producer. Michael Aguilar also executive produces, along with the original’s EPs Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, both of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce, and James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer.

Cabezas directed multiple episodes of the third season of Penny Dreadful and served as executive producer and director of multiple episodes of Into the Badlands. He also directed on The Alienist, Deadly Class, The Strain, Fear The Walking Dead and American Gods. In film, he wrote and directed the Spanish horror film The Appeared and wrote the screenplay for the horror comedy film Sexykiller. His latest feature, Mr. Right, starring Sam Rockwell and Anna Kendrick premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2015.