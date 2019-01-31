Veteran reality TV producer Rob Bagshaw has been hired as Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content for Nickelodeon. It is the latest executive move for the Viacom network, which has been revamping its programming team under new president Brian Robbins.

In his new role, Bagshaw will be in charge of the development and production of unscripted content across all formats and platforms, ranging from reality competition shows to the network’s marquee live events like Kids’ Choice Awards and Kids’ Choice Sports. Bagshaw will report to Nickelodeon President Robbins and will be based in the network’s Burbank headquarters.

“Unscripted series are continually the most popular shows in every demo, and Rob has a proven talent for creating a wide range of hits,” said Robbins. “I’m excited to have him join our team, where he can use his experience and skills to create the next wave of fun, must-watch shows for our kids and family audience.”

Bagshaw brings over 20 years of unscripted television experience to Nickelodeon having produced and launched many groundbreaking shows throughout his career, including the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race and Emmy-nominated Project Runway All Stars, along with Top Chef Masters, Paradise Hotel, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge, and British talk shows This Morning and The Big Breakfast.

Most recently, Bagshaw served as an executive producer on If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, the upcoming YouTube series with Priyanka Chopra, and E!’s forthcoming The Funny Dance Show. Previously, Bagshaw was SVP and head of Bunim/Murray Productions’ New York office; served as the executive producer of current programming and development at BBC Worldwide Productions; and was the head of international programming for UK production company Mentorn Media.

Added Bagshaw: “I am thrilled to join Brian and the Nickelodeon family to create an exciting slate of unscripted content. This is the perfect time to build on the network’s extraordinary legacy and bring audiences together with a new portfolio of awesome, co-viewing entertainment.”