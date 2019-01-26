Sony Pictures has set official release dates for its Spider-Man spinoff Morbius and Jason Reitman’s new Ghostbusters. The moves were revealed Friday evening among several tweaks in the studio’s 2019-20 release slate, including pushing back the bows of two Tom Hanks movies: Columbia Pictures’ Greyhound and TriStar’s Mister Rogers pic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Ghostbusters has a July 10, 2020, release date, and Morbius — starring Jared Leto and based on Marvel’s vampire antihero — will come out three weeks later July 31. The July 10 date had been earmarked for a Marvel pic, which turns out was Morbius. Both films have their respective opening weekends to themselves for now.

The studio also has a placeholder for a Marvel pic on October 2, 2020. That’s likely now to be Venom 2; the first Venom bowed October 5 and went on to gross $885.8 million worldwide.

Reitman’s Ghostbusters movie was a secret until 10 days ago, when Columbia Pictures revealed that the son of the original Ghostbusters helmer Ivan Reitman will direct the next installment. It will serve as next chapter following the original story and is not associated with 2016’s all-female Paul Feig-directed reboot. Reitman and Kenan co-wrote the screenplay, and production begins in the summer.

Morbius first appeared as a Spider-Man villain in the Marvel comic in October 1971. He was biochemist Michael Morbius, who gains vampire abilities after an experiment goes south. Daniel Espinosa is directing the feature film, which is setting Adria Arjona as the female lead.

Sony moved Greyhound back 14 months in the schedule from March 2019 to May 8, 2020, a date that marks the 75th anniversary of V-E Day — which makes sense for the fact-based movie about a WWII battle led by Commander Ernest Krause, played by Hanks. Meanwhile, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood was shifted from this October 18 to November 22, which puts it in the potentially lucrative Thanksgiving Week frame. Hanks plays the iconic Rogers.

In their new slots, Neighborhood now will open against Disney toon sequel Frozen 2 and Paramount thriller Rhythm Section, and Greyhound will face off with MGM’s comedy threequel Legally Blonde 3.

Meanwhile, Screen Gems’ Black and Blue has been dated for September 20. It will battle WB’s New Line crime thriller The Kitchen and Focus Features’ Downton Abbey.