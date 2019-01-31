EXCLUSIVE: Michael Zegen, one of the breakout stars of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, is joining Drew Barrymore in The Stand-In.

The actor, who plays Joel Maisel in the Amazon series, has booked a lead opposite Barrymore in the film, which is produced by Flower Films in association with The Exchange. The romantic comedy is directed by But I’m A Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit.

The Stand-In tells the story of a disaffected comedy actress and her ambitious stand-in trading places, both played by the Santa Clarita Diet star. Candy is a washed-up movie star, busted for a tax evasion, who hires her unemployed, adoring stand-in Paula to do community service in her place. However, a weird co-dependent relationship ensues as Candy begins to use Paula as a stand- in in all parts of her life to escape from the stressful demands of fame. Eventually, Paula starts to take over Candy’s identity, career and boyfriend, finally kicking Candy out of her own house, where she is forced to survive in the real world for the first time while Paula lives the celebrity life of her dreams, until her boyfriend discovers the truth about the woman he’s sleeping with.

Zegen plays Steve, an aspiring novelist and internet dater. Steve is having an online-only relationship with Candy, who he has never met. Steve finally meets her and finds himself in a love triangle, torn between this former famous movie star and her stand-in. Steve is also hiding his own secrets as a famous internet disgrace.

The Stand-In is written by Sam Bain, the British comedy writer behind Chris Morris feature Four Lions and Channel 4’s long-running series Peep Show. Babbit has previously directed series including Silicon Valley, Gilmore Girls, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Girls.

Barrymore, Ember Truesdell, Chris Miller and Nancy Juvonen-Fallon are producing for Flower Films. The Exchange will handle international, while UTA and CAA are handling domestic sales.

Zegen is repped by Authentic, Underground, UTA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.