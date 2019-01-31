Multi-Grammy Award-winning Michael Bublé is set to croon his way to his seventh NBC special bublé! which will air March 20 at 10 pm ET/PT.

His primetime special is described as his most personal to date as he takes the audience on a musical journey through his extraordinary career and features six songs from his eighth studio album, love (styled as a heart emoji), including “When You’re Smiling” and “Such a Night.”

Bublé’s smooth musical stylings and vocals will be accompanied by a 36-piece orchestra. He will also take it back to his early career and perform classics that drove his style including “Fly Me to the Moon” and “You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You.” And seeing that he is Bublé, he will also perform romantic standards such as “My Funny Valentine” as well as a duet with guest artist Cécile McLorin Salvant on “La Vie en Rose.” In addition, he will throw several of his original songs in the mix including “Haven’t Met You Yet,” “Home” and “It’s a Beautiful Day.”

The special will air after the launch of his North American career, which kicks off Feb. 13. bublé! is a Brad Lachman Production in association with Universal Television. Michael Bublé, Bruce Allen and Brad Lachman serve as executive producers.