A polar vortex kept viewers indoors across Middle America where Fox’s The Masked Singer beckoned on Wednesday night. The Fox singing competition (2.6, 7.847M) clocked its strongest rating since its launch, running a lap ahead of the competition in the demo, and about 71K viewers ahead of last week.

Masked Singer‘s lead-in, 24 Hours to Hell and Back (1.2, 4.232M) scored its season high in total viewers, tying a season best in the demo.

In other celeb reality ratings news, CBS’ 8 PM Celebrity Big Brother (1.2, 4.797M) climbed 9% in overall audience, week to week. BB tied Fox’s Hell for the timeslot’s first place in the demo.

Meanwhile, NBC’s 8 PM Chicago Med (0,8, 5.524M) and 9 PM Chicago Fire (0.7, 5.007M) clocked their most watched encores ever, as viewers stayed in.

Freezing cold may also have helped ABC’s The Goldbergs (1.3, 5.666M) achieve its biggest overall audience of the season and tie second best demo rating. After which, ABC’s Schooled (1.0, 4.571M) and Modern Family (1.2, 4.947M) came in on par with previous week, before Single Parents (0.8, 3.329M) and Match Game (0.6, 2.607M) inched up.

Fox (1.9, 6.039M) took the night in both metrics, followed by ABC (0.9, 3.955M) in the demo and NBC (0.7, 5.116M) in total viewers. CBS (0.8, 4.314M) finished third in the demo. CW (0.3, 1.029M) followed, with Riverdale (0.4, 1.291M) and All American (0.2, 766K)) steady.