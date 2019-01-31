Bravo Media is expanding the Married to Medicine franchise to the City of Angels with Married to Medicine Los Angeles. The series follows five successful female doctors and doctors’ wives, Dr. Imani Walker, Asha Kamali-Blankinship, Dr. Noelle Reid, Shanique Drummond and Dr. Britten Cole and friend Jazmin Johnson, as they navigate their careers, social circles and marriages. It’s slated to premiere Sunday, March 10 at 9 PM on Bravo.

With a small and exclusive African American medical community to lean on, the women share a special bond. However, when circles are this tight, it’s only a matter of time before paths and personalities collide.

Some highlights from the upcoming season — Asha is ready to start a family, but her husband is hesitant to hop on the baby train. When Shanique learns a surprising fact about Asha and her husband, mistrust begins to build between the two ladies and eventually spirals out of the control, leading to fractures within the group. Meanwhile, Noelle struggles to balance her family and work life, Imani considers reconnecting with her biological father and then, Jazmin and Imani go head-to-head when Imani assumes her husband’s wealth may come from dubious activities.

The premiere of Married to Medicine Los Angeles will follow a special episode of Married to Medicine Atlanta on Sunday, March 3 at 9 PM.

Married to Medicine Los Angeles is produced by FremantleMedia North America and developed by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Darren Ward, Maryam Jahanbin and James Smith-Hill serving as executive producers.