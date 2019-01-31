Two days after an alleged racial and homophobic assault on the Empire star in Chicago, Jussie Smollett’s family has hit back at the attack, the as yet unknown individuals who perpetrated it and similar “hate crimes” against “our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings.”

“Oftentimes ending fatally, these are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such, the Smollett family including Underground alum Jurnee Smollett-Bell added in a statement Thursday. “They will continue to occur until we hold each other accountable. Make no mistake, words matter.”

The latter sentence in the statement (which is in full below) appears to be aimed at unconfirmed reports that the attackers chanted “this is MAGA country” at the actor who plays the openly gay Jamal Lyon on the Taraji P. Henson- and Terrence Howard-led Empire.

The Chicago Police have confirmed that Smollett was attacked in the early hours of January 29 having just returned to the very cold Windy City on a delayed flight from NYC. the actor was hit over and over and had an unknown chemical substance that we’ve been told was bleach poured over him. The attackers also reportedly put a rope around Smollett’s neck before fleeing the scene.

After reporting the assault to police and conducting an initial interview with them, Smollett drove himself to Northwestern Hospital. He returned to his home under increased security later Tuesday and was said to be in good condition, police said.

Empire co-creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong as well as Fox have offered strong words of support for Smollett, who plays the openly gay Jamel Lyon on the primetime series. The show shut down for production yesterday due to the harsh cold covering the MidWest but Empire is filming today, as Deadline reported earlier.

Late Wednesday, Chicago PD released released video surveillance images of what they call “people of interest” in the January 29 attack on Smollett. Earlier this week, the police said that they were treating the incident as a “possible hate crime.”

There are no briefings set for today from the police’ chief communications officer Anthony Guglielmi on Thursday in what he now referred to as an “assault and battery case.”

Read the full statement from the Smollett family here: