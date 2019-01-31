EXCLUSIVE: The 2019 Makers Conference is being livestreamed next week but no word yet if it will be on Netflix even though the streamer’s Chief Content Officer is now among the luminaries who will be taking the stage in Dana Point, California.

Ted Sarandos will be joining John Legend, Aisha Tyler and Rise CEO and activist Amanda Nguyen at the women’s movement get together starting February 6 in the Orange County town, I’ve learned.

The Netflix exec, the EGOT winner and the always multi-tasking Whose Line Is It Anyway? host will also be at the conference with Gloria Steinem, NASA aerospace engineer Diana Trujillo, TIME’S UP President and CEO Lisa Borders, Jada Pinkett-Smith and others.

Radio host Angie Martinez, playwright Heidi Schreck, whose What the Constitution Means to Me play is Broadway bound, and performer Rosdely Ciprian will also be in attendance at the February 6 to 8 gathering. Continuing in its mission to bring women of all industries and backgrounds together, this year’s conference will center on topics including criminal justice reform, workplace equality as well as celebrating female firsts and young leaders.

Makers has had the likes of Hillary Clinton, Orpah Winfrey, Steinem, Jane Fonda, Lena Waithe, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, Jessica Biel and Lena Dunham participate in its annual multi-day event in past years. Also like in past years, as I mentioned at the beginning, the 2019 Makers Conference will be livestreamed – so if you can’t get there, you can be there.