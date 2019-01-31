Showtime broke some casting news during its presentation Thursday at TCA.

Jennifer Jason Leigh is set for a recurring role in the fifth and final season of Showtime’s The Affair, and Michael Raymond-James has booked a recurring on Billions.

Details on Leigh’s role were not revealed, only that she’ll appear in a multi-episode arc. The final season 5 will introduce a flash-forward storyline that will center on Alison and Cole’s now-adult daughter Joanie Lockhart, played by new series regular Anna Paquin, who returns some years in the future to a climate-change ravaged Montauk to piece together the truth about what happened to her mother and bringing the whole story full circle.

In Billions, Raymond-James will play U.S. Attorney Bryan Connerty’s (Toby Leonard Moore) black sheep brother who’s taken a very different path in life.

Season 4 of Billions takes ambition and betrayal to the next level with former enemies Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to each, teaming up to eradicate their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Bryan Connerty (Moore) and Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown). The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn and Malin Akerman.

Leigh’s most recent TV credits include Atypical, Patrick Melrose and Twin Peaks.

Raymond-James, who played Neal Cassidy in Once Upon a Time, was most recently seen in Tell Me A Story and Frontier, and film Carter & June.