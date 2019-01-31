EXCLUSIVE: Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), singer/songwriter Levi Dylan (grandson of Bob Dylan), Alexa PenaVega (Spy Kids, Nashville), and Carlos PenaVega (Spare Parts, Big Time Rush) have signed on to star in Mighty Oak, which is being directed by Soul Surfer helmer Sean McNamara.

11-year-old guitar prodigy Tommy Ragen (School Of Rock national tour) has been tapped to take on the title role of Oak while Nana Ghana (What/If) and Rodney Hicks (Rent, Come From Away) also set to co-star.

Described as a dramedy along the lines of Wonder and A Dog’s Purpose, the film follows band manager Gina Jackson (Parrish), who struggles with losing her lead singer/brother (Dylan) in a fatal car accident on the way to a gig. A decade later, Gina meets a 10-year-old music prodigy named Oak (who seems to possess the same qualities as her brother, Vaughn. But her friends become concerned when Gina starts to insist that Oak is really the reincarnation of Vaughn.

Matt R. Allen, who co-wrote the Reese Witherspoon-Vince Vaughn holiday comedy Four Christmases, penned the screenplay for Mighty Oak, which is being produced by Parrish and Brookwell McNamara Entertainment. Filming is currently underway in San Diego.

Parrish is repped by Bill Kravitz and Morris, Yorn, Barnes; Alexa PenaVega by John Carrabino Mgmt and Hansen, Jacobson & Teller; Carlos PenaVega by Vision Mgmt and Hansen, Jacobson & Teller.