Former The Middle star Eden Sher is set for a recurring role on the fifth and final season of the CW’s Jane the Virgin.

Not many details on her character, but the show’s executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman told reporters Thursday at TCA that “she’s going to be involved in the telenovela world of Rogelio and River.”

Sher was a breakout star of The Middle since the comedy’s 2009 launch; it recently wrapped a nine-season run. She won a Critics’ Choice TV award for her work on the show in 2013. She was set to reprise the role in a spinoff centered around her Sue Heck character, but ABC passed on the pilot.

In addition to The Middle, Sher’s TV credits include a recent guest role on NBC’s Superstore. She’s repped by ICM Partners, LINK Entertainment and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.

Jane the Virgin will return for its fifth and final season Wednesday, March 27. A Jane spinoff, titled Jane the Novela, has been ordered to pilot by the CW with star Gina Rodriguez as executive producer and narrator.