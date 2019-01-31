Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons have been set to lead an A-list voice cast of Invincible, Amazon Prime Video’s eight-episode animated series adapting Robert Kirkman’s comic book series. Amazon greenlighted the hourlong series last June and is now planning to premiere it globally in 2020.

The streaming service said today that the voice cast will also include Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin and Max Burkholder, among others. No details on characters yet.

The adult animated superhero series revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

The animated series is based on the Skybound/Image comic, Kirkman’s second-longest after The Walking Dead, and was created by Kirkman, Cory Walker and artist Ryan Ottley. The comic ended its 15-year run in February 2018.

Skybound is producing the series which will be executive produced by Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert and Catherine Winder, with supervising directors Justin & Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man).

Rogen, meanwhile, along with producing partner Evan Goldberg, is developing a feature film adaptation of the comic. That pic, which the duo will write, direct and produce, will come under Kirkman’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures.