Sony Pictures Entertainment said Thursday that TriStar Pictures Hannah Minghella will expand her role and assume oversight of TriStar Television. The move comes 10 months after the sudden death of Suzanne Patmore Gibbs, who had been the head of TriStar TV.

Minghella and Patmore Gibbs had worked closely during their time together atop the respective divisions. Patmore Gibbs, a respected veteran TV executive, died in March 2018 of complications from minor surgery. She was 50.

For Minghella, adding the TV unit to her purview will further strengthen the studio’s synergistic efforts between all lines of business, Sony said today. She will now have the title of President of TriStar Pictures and TriStar Television, effective immediately.

For TV, she will now report to Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television. She reports to Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group boss Tom Rothman on the film side.

“We are excited to be working with Hannah in her new role with SPT,” said Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and co-presidents Clodfelter and Parnell in a statement announcing the promotion. “With her deep experience on the film side, she is the perfect person to bring new and exciting ideas, content and talent to TriStar Television, and to honor the legacy and vision that Suzanne initiated.”

TriStar TV, whose credits include Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt and The Last Tycoon, is in development now on A Reliable Wife, based on the New York Times bestselling book, Rage for Fame based on the biographies of Clare Boothe Luce, and Sunshine Cleaning based on the 2008 film. The unit is in production now on YouTube’s dark comedy series On Becoming a God in Central Florida starring and executive produced by Kirsten Dunst.

“Bringing the film and television arms of TriStar together is an exciting opportunity to put content first,” Minghella said. “It allows us to be more dynamic in our approach to storytelling and meet the audience where they are. I’m thrilled to be joining my new television colleagues and hope to make Suzanne proud.”

Minghella, who was tapped to run TriStar Pictures in 2015, is currently shepherd pics including the Mister Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks, and the studio’s credits include last year’s Baby Driver which earned three Oscar nominations last year.