EXCLUSIVE: Sarunas J. Jackson (Insecure) and Jackie Long (Real Husbands Of Hollywood) are set as male leads opposite Lauren London, Parker McKenna Posey and Karen Obilom in the newly titled Games People Play (formerly known as Games Divas Play), BET’s hour-long scripted drama series from executive producer Tracey Edmonds, slated for premiere in 2019. In addition, comedian Barry Brewer (truTV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks) and Kendall Kyndall (BET’s The Mane Event) have been cast in recurring roles.

Based on the book Games Divas Play by Angela Burt-Murray, Games People Play is a sexy, stylized drama about the L.A. high life, where everyone plays to win. A desperate basketball wife (London) trying to protect her family, a tenacious journalist (Obilom) struggling to rebuild a tarnished career, and a scandalous groupie (Posey) looking to become a star, find it’s murder trying to stay on top.

Jackson will play Marques King, an all-star baller married to Vanessa (London), who was able to prepare himself for all aspects of life as a professional basketball player, except the women. His inability to resist temptation causes what may be irreparable damage to his marriage.

Long will portray Kareem Johnson, Marques’ best friend and assistant, who is a former college basketball standout once destined for fame and fortune. Frustrated by living on the sidelines, he’s willing to risk everything for a shot at the life that should have been his.

London Brown Photography/Tony Bee

Brewer plays Eric Rowland, Nia’s (Obilom) live-in boyfriend in New York, an IT nerd who worships the ground she walks on. When Nia gets her new job in Los Angeles, Eric urges her to accept the opportunity, promising to join her in a couple of months. Until such time, the question remains – will their relationship stand the test of long distance?

Kyndall is MJ (aka Marquis Vaughn Jackson), Nia’s (Obilom) assistant. He joins Nia on her journey to Los Angeles and is her right hand man on her new job.

Games People Play is executive produced by Edmonds of Edmonds Entertainment, along with Burt-Murray. Vanessa Middleton and Kim Newton will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Janice Cooke directs.

Jackson can currently be seen on HBO’s hit comedy Insecure playing Alejandro ‘Dro’ Peña. Other credits include the feature film Chi-Raq, Amazon’s Transparent and a recurring arc on Freeform’s Good Trouble. He is repped by Artistic Talent and Thruline Entertainment.

Long, known for his breakout role in the hit film ATL, has since appeared on BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood, Let’s Stay Together, Centric’s According to Him + Her, and BET miniseries The New Edition Story. Long stars in this year’s Bodied, produced by Eminem; and can also be seen in the Webber Films feature Never Heard. He is represented by Pantheon and Atlas Artists.

Brewer’s credits include Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, Comic View and TV One’s Who’s Got Jokes? His stand-up special Chicago I’m Home is set to be released next month on iTunes. Brewer is repped by MMV and managed by Blossom Management Group.

Actor, host and social media personality Kyndall is best known for his unapologetic commentary on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop. He also appeared on TNT’s Claws, among other credits. Kyndall is repped by Nandy Mason and Cooper St Mgmt.

Cooke is repped by APA, and Andrea Simon Entertainment.