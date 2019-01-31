We have not seen the last of the Tanner-Fuller family. A little over a month after the release of Fuller House‘s fourth season, the multi-camera comedy has been renewed for a fifth, which will also be the Full House spinoff’s last. (You can watch the cast’s announcement below.)

With Fuller House coming to an end, the franchise will have run for 13 seasons — eight of the original comedy on ABC and five of the follow-up sitcom on Netflix.

The success of Fuller House helped usher in a wave of updated revivals of popular comedy series, which has included a new Will & Grace on NBC, Roseanne on ABC and Murphy Brown on CBS.

Season 4 of Fuller House picked up with Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Jesse (John Stamos) and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin) all moving back to San Francisco and followed Kimmy’s (Andre Barber) pregnancy.

Fuller House also stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao and Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Baby Tommy.

Both Full House and Fuller House were created by Jeff Franklin who served as executive producer/showrunner on the first three seasons, until he was removed over misconduct allegations.