It was 20 years ago today — Seth MacFarlane got his gang to play. Yes, Family Guy premiered on Fox exactly two decades ago, and the network is marking the occasion with a trio of clips reels that follow the Griffin family’s toon journey. Check them out below.

“In 1999, one animated series redefined family comedy,” the voice-over says in the first compilation. “And after three seasons,” we’re reminded, “it was canceled.” Yet here we are in 2019, and Family Guy will return for the second half of its 16th season opposite the Grammys on February 10.

The series that tracks Peter, Lois, Meg, Chris and Stewie Griffin and their talking dog Brian has seen members of its voice cast win the past three Emmys for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Alex Borstein (Lois) scooped the trophy last year, and MacFarlane (Peter, Stewie and Brian) took home the hardware in 2016 and 2017. In 2009, Family Guy was the first animated show to be Emmy-nommed for Outstanding Comedy Series since The Flintstones in 1961.

Here are the three clips reels Fox released today, cleverly titled: “Family Guy Celebrates Its 20th Year,” “Unforgettable Moments” and “More Unforgettable Moments”:





