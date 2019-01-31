Don Cheadle will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Feb. 16, SNL announced today. His musical guest will be Grammy Award winner Gary Clark Jr., also making his bow on the NBC show.

The Cheadle episode follows SNL’s Halsey-hosted Feb. 9 episode (which itself follows this Saturday’s rerun with Jason Momoa and Mumford & Sons). Halsey was an SNL musical guest last year, and also performed alongside Lil’ Wayne on the show in November.

Cheadle’s appearance coincides with his current Showtime gig Black Monday, and he’ll once again play Col. James Rhodes in Avengers: Endgame, hitting theaters April 26.

Clark will be plugging his upcoming new album The Land, to be released Feb. 22.