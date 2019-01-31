EXCLUSIVE: Pure Genius alumna Brenda Song and Lex Scott Davis (Superfly) are set for lead roles opposite Kat Dennings in Dollface, Hulu’s 10-episode comedy series starring and executive produced by Dennings. The project hails from writer Jordan Weiss (Harley Quinn), ABC Signature Studios as well as producers Margot Robbie and Brett Hedblom from LuckyChap Entertainment and Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan from Clubhouse Pictures who produced together I, Tonya. Production is slated to begin this year.

Written by Weiss, Dollface follows a young woman (Dennings) who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

Song will play Madison Maxwell, Jules’ (Dennings) former best friend. She’s confident, assertive, and distinctly feminine. Madison works in PR, think Prom Queen meets Class President.

Davis will portray Stella Cole, Madison’s (Song) other best friend from college. She is effervescent, effortlessly cool, and filled with a childlike sense of wonder (if children wondered about things like ecstasy, vintage furniture and Peruvian soundbaths).

Comedy veteran Ira Ungerleider serves as showrunner on the series, executive producing alongside Dennings, creator-writer Weiss, Robbie, Hedblom and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap; Unkeless and Morgan for Clubhouse Pictures, Nicole King as well as Stephanie Laing. Matt Spicer (Ingrid Goes West) will executive produce and direct the first episode, with Laing expected to direct subsequent episodes.

Song was a series regular on CBS medical drama Pure Genius and recently recurred on Station 19 and Superstore. She’s repped by ICM Partners and Curtis Talent Management.

Davis was seen on the big screen in Sony’s Superfly and Universal’s The First Purge, and as Alyse Craig on CBS’ Training Day. She’s repped by CAA, Viewpoint LA and Luber Roklin Entertainment.