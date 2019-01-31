Disney+, Walt Disney Company’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service, has given a 10 episode, straight-to-series order to Diary of a Female President, from writer Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Robin Shorr (The Carmichael Show), Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez’s I Can and I Will production company, and CBS TV Studios.

Created and written by Peña, Diary of a Female President is told from the narration of a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl’s diary, as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and her journey to becoming the future president of the United States.

Peña will executive produce with Rodriguez and I Can and I Will’s Emily Gipson. Shorr will serve as showrunner.

The series will be made for Disney+, which is set to launch in the U.S. in late 2019. CBS TV Studios has a sister streaming service, CBS All Access, though Diary of a Female President appears more compatible with Disney+’s focus on family fare.

Peña is a writer on the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, whose co-creator and star Rachel Bloom has said will end after its current fourth season.

Rodriguez is heading into her fifth and final season on the CW’s Jane the Virgin. She also is behind spinoff Jane the Novela, which recently received a CW pilot order, along with Jane creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman, exec producers Ben Silverman, director Brad Silberling and studio CBS TV Studios.

Shorr was a co-executive producer on The Carmichael Show, Galavant and The Middle.