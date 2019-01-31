Kevin Brockman, EVP Global Communications, Disney|ABC Television Group and a 22-year Disney veteran, will depart the company following the close of its pending acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Brockman, whose position will be eliminated in the restructure of the division, has agreed to stay in his role through the transition.

“Kevin is a gifted communications strategist, a proven leader and a great team player who’s had an immeasurable impact during his long tenure with the Company as a key architect of countless communications initiatives that propelled our television business forward,” said Zenia Mucha, Senior EVP and Chief Communications Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “I remain grateful for his incredible expertise, his visionary thinking and his unparalleled ability to build partnerships. He’s been an invaluable colleague and will be missed by everyone who’s had the benefit of his guidance and support.”

Brockman is the latest top-level ABC-Disney executive to exit following the announcement that Disney will acquire key Fox assets, with Fox’s Peter Rice and Dana Walden leading the two companies’ combined TV operations, whose structure is expected to be less centralized. Also departing at the close of the deal is Disney-ABC Group president Ben Sherwood, while ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey recently departed to join Netflix. She was replaced by Karey Burke.

In his current position, to which he was named in March 2008, Brockman oversees all corporate, consumer and news communication efforts worldwide on behalf of Disney|ABC Television, which comprises ABC Studios, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations. Freeform and Disney Channels Worldwide (including Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, Radio Disney and Disney Television Animation); as well as management of Disney’s equity interest in A&E Networks. In addition, he is responsible for the group’s Corporate Citizenship, Internal Communications, Talent Relations, Special Events and Photography departments.

Previously Brockman served as SVP Communications, Disney|ABC Television Group; SVP Entertainment Communications, Disney|ABC Television Group; and SVP Entertainment Communications, ABC. In 1997, Brockman joined Disney from UPN, where he was part of the original senior executive team that launched the network in January 1995, overseeing all corporate and consumer communications and talent relations. He began his career in television communications as the Director of Public Relations, Marketing and On-Air Promo for Fox Television Stations Productions.

“These past 22 years have been some of the most formative and fulfilling of my career,” Brockman said. “During that time, I’ve had the great fortune to be involved in several industry-shaping, groundbreaking endeavors, and for that I am truly grateful. I’ll miss working alongside my gifted Disney colleagues, many of whom have become mentors and friends, and will especially miss the amazingly talented, hardworking communication team that I’ve had the privilege to lead along the way. Now it’s on to the next adventure, where I’ll be rooting for the success of Peter Rice, Dana Walden and the entire Walt Disney Television team.”

Brockman currently serves on the Board of 2NDStage, a not-for-profit theater group based in New York dedicated to showcasing the works of living American playwrights and finding new American theatrical voices. In this role he also serves as the chair of the organization’s Marketing Committee.