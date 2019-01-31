Executives are making moves at dick clark productions (dcp). The company announced a trio of promotions within the Production, Communications & Marketing and Programming & Development departments.

Seasoned production executive Linda Gierahn has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Production while veteran communications strategist, Kelly Striewski, has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Communications & Marketing. Rounding out the promotion streak is creative producer Alexi Mazareas, who has been promoted to Vice President of Programming & Development.

The new roles will have Gierahn reporting to dick clark productions’ COO & CFO Amy Thurlow. Striewski will report to both Thurlow and EVP of Programming & Development, Mark Bracco while Mazareas will continue reporting to Bracco.

Gierahn has over 20 years of industry experience and joined dcp in March of 2017. She will continue to oversee production of the company’s development initiatives as well as all production efforts across dcp’s portfolio of specials and live event programming including Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Golden Globe Awards and NBA Awards, in her new role as EVP of Production. Prior to joining dcp, Gierahn oversaw production of VH1’s tentpole events and specials while also working across cable networks MTV, CMT, Logo and more.

Striewski joined dcp in December of 2016. As EVP of Communications & Marketing, she will lead marketing and publicity campaign efforts for all dcp programming including Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Golden Globe Awards and So You Think You Can Dance, as well as the company’s overall corporate communications strategy. With over 22 years of industry experience, she has led campaigns for many of today’s top brands including Nintendo of America, Stand Up To Cancer, Puma, Dell and Tesla throughout her career. Prior to joining dcp, she spent several years on the agency side with Golin and entertainment firm B|W|R Public Relations, among others.

Mazareas will continue as Executive Producer of the Streamy Awards, Co-Executive Producer of the NBA Awards, and Executive Producer of the red carpet live stream for the Golden Globe Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. As a key development executive, Mazareas will also continue developing programming opportunities for dcp overall. Mazareas began his career at dcp in 2008. He has also produced a wide variety of programming for the company including music and holiday specials, sports series, digital content and documentaries.