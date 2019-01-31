David Foster, a 16-time Grammy-winning musician, songwriter, composer, arranger, producer and recording artist, has signed with ICM Partners, which will make touring its top priority. The agency will represent him in the U.S. and Latin America, it said Thursday, and will work in collaboration with Octagon in Europe and South Africa.

Foster is currently headlining his own tour and has hosted two “Foster & Friends” concert events in Las Vegas, featuring hits from his extensive catalog. He is also taking his four-decade career to Broadway, where he will write music and develop scripts for several projects.

The music artist’s résumé includes soundtracks for such films as The Bodyguard, Urban Cowboy and St. Elmo’s Fire, and Foster is also an Emmy winner, Golden Globe winner and three-time Academy Award nominee. He has worked with Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brandy, ’N Sync, Boz Scaggs and Gloria Estefan.

In addition to his music career, Foster is founder of The David Foster Foundation, which provides financial support to Canadian families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants.