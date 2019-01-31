Film Constellation has boarded world sales on Stardust about a young David Bowie during his first visit to America in 1971, a trip that inspired the invention of his iconic alter ego Ziggy Stardust. Actor-musician Johnny Flynn (Beast) will play the young Bowie.

Jena Malone (The Hunger Games) is attached to play Bowie’s first wife, Angie, and Marc Maron (GLOW) will play his record company publicist. The project is due to feature a varied soundtrack from the era including a small number of Bowie cover performances (so in the vein of a film like Nowhere Boy).

Flynn currently is starring opposite Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harrington in a West End production of Sam Shepherd’s play True West. (Flynn plays Lee, the character currently played by Ethan Hawke in a Broadway production of the same play; Harrington and Paul Dano play Lee’s brother Austin in the productions).

Principal photography is slated for June 2019 with a script from Christopher Bell (The Last Czars) and Gabriel Range (I Am Slave) aboard to direct. McQueen producer Salon Pictures is producing; Christopher Figg of Piccadilly Pictures is co-financing.

Film Constellation will begin sales at EFM in Berlin next week. Additional casting is underway.