Netflix has inked another of its multiyear overall deals, this time with Darla K. Anderson, the Oscar-winning longtime Pixar producer whose credits at the Disney animation giant include Coco, Toy Story 3 and Cars. Under the new deal, Anderson will develop and produce new animated and live-action projects, both feature films and series, for family audiences.

It’s the latest big get for Netlfix which has been lassoing talent both behind and in front of the camera in both film and TV as it continues to ramp up original fare. It’s also the latest loss for Pixar, which in the past six months has seen the exits of co-founder John Lasseter (amid allegations of inappropriate conduct) and soon co-founder Ed Catmull (who is retiring) as well as Anderson’s Coco partner Lee Unkrich, who exited earlier this month after his own 25-year career there.

“Darla is one of the most successful and accomplished producers in the entire film industry and her creative instincts for championing and shepherding films that transcend borders is truly unmatched,” said Melissa Cobb, VP Kids & Family at Netflix, in announcing the deal Thursday. “Together with Darla we will seek to bring more unique and diverse voices and entirely new mediums of storytelling to our global audience on Netflix.”

Anderson joined Pixar Animation Studios in 1993 and was executive producer of the commercial group before moving to the movie side. Her producing credits include the studio’s A Bug’s Life, Monsters, Inc. and Toy Story 3 which earned an Oscar Best Picture nom.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have spent the entirety of my career working with art to try to change the world, and I can think of no more thrilling place than Netflix to continue down that path as Melissa Cobb and her team are building their next-generation animation studio and ambitious slate of programming from the ground up,” Anderson said in the release.

Variety broke the news first today.