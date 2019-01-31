The CW renewed 10 series today at TCA, except one: All American. But no worries, according to the CW president Mark Pedowitz.

“We are extremely proud of that show. We think the production quality is up there with Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” he said Thursday. “It has nothing do with the show. We’re going to sit down in May and determine the wants and the needs are about that moment. It’s positive. It’s a show I’m proud to support.”

“We’re running full 16 episodes,” said Pedowitz, who gave a shout-out that Episode 15 “is the best TV you’ve ever seen.” The series begins streaming March 31 on Netflix, and the CW boss said “we’re curious to see how it does on streaming.”

How does the network knows streaming is working?

“You hear the social media chatter, it comes from the younger 12-17 (demo). They will power it more than anything else. We’ve had great luck in that first Netflix deal. It helped Supernatural immensely. We’ve experienced this before with Riverdale. It doesn’t happen for every show. We hope it happens here,” said Pedowitz.

The series, about a star high school football player from South Central who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School, premiered October 10 and by February 6 will count 12 episodes that have aired.