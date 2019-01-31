EXCLUSIVE: Canadian broadcaster CTV has partnered with NBCUniversal International Studios on primetime medical procedural The Transplant.

The series is produced by 19-2 producer SphèreMédia Plus and NBCUniversal will hold international rights outside of Canada with a particular eye on a U.S. sale. The show will be part of CTV’s 2019/2020 broadcast season.

The 13-episode series kicks off when Bash, a struggling Syrian refugee saves multiple people when a truck plows into the busy street café, using his skills and warzone instincts from his former life as a doctor.It then follows Bash, a man with an elusive past as he joins a team of doctors, challenged to make a place for himself in a new hospital and country. The drama blends a modern immigrant tale with an ensemble medical procedural. Production begins in summer 2019.

The series is created and written by Joseph Kay (Frontier) and is exec produced by Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry, and Tara Woodbury. It will be produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Bell Fund.

Jeff Wachtel, President, NBCUniversal International Studios said, “With The Transplant, CTV has picked-up a series which combines high-stakes drama with a very personal journey about finding your place in the world. We’re excited to be partnering with Mike and his team to produce something special for the Canadian market and beyond.”

“With its universal themes of compassion, courage, and hope, this compelling series puts a new spin on medical dramas, which are sure to not only connect with CTV viewers in Canada, but with viewers everywhere,” added Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “Following our successful partnerships with NBCU International Studios on Motive and The Disappearance, we were actively looking for another project to collaborate on for the international market and found the perfect series with The Transplant. We look forward to again working with our partners to bring this intriguing new series to the world.”

“The Transplant is a timely drama that subtly addresses one of the most compelling issues of our time: the question of immigration and refugees,” said Jocelyn Deschenes, President and Founder of Sphère Média Plus. “We have been inspired by many of the Syrian consultants who have shared their stories with us.”