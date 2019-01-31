EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Players has bought an untitled pitch that is being called Devil Wears Prada meets Adventures In Babysitting, set at Coachella. The comedy is inspired by true events that are being kept under wraps. Brandy Finmark and Jessica Blackwell will write the script, and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson of The Gotham Group are producing.

The scribes previously sold their original action-comedy spec, Pros & Cons to Paramount with FeigCo producing, and Finmark also served as a writer on Chelsea for Netflix.

Rachel Rovner and Caroline Vein are executive producing. Paramount Players’ Ali Bell and Lawdie Pahlavan are overseeing. The writers are repped by WME and The Gotham Group, which is in post on Stargirl at Disney and just sold and is producing the film from the short story ByAll to Legendary with Steven Caple Jr directing from script by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier.

The Gotham Group is repped by George Davis of Nelson Davis LLP.