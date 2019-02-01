CBS has given a pilot green light to To Whom It May Concern, a hybrid comedy from Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group, and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Mike Metz, To Whom It May Concern centers on Evan who sets out with his group of 20-something friends to accomplish a list of challenges he wrote for himself years ago in an effort to turn around his banal life.

Berman executive produces via Jackal Group. Metz is co-executive producer. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

A decision is still pending on Berman’s other comedy set up at CBS, multi-cam The Folks with former Scandal star Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street producing.

The Jackal Group is currently producing unscripted series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo for Netflix. Its scripted television projects in development include adaptations of Ricardo Nuila’s anticipated non-fiction book The Poor Unfortunates and Chloe Benjamin’s New York Times bestselling novel The Immortalists; dramas Move and Paradise Cove as well as comedy, An American Band, set up at Fox.

This is CBS’ fourth comedy pilot order this season, joining multi-cam Carol’s Second Act, starring and executive produced by Patricia Heaton, Chuck Lorre’s multi-camera Bob Hearts Abishola and Mike Royce’s hybrid The Story Of Us.