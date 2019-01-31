CBS has ordered three more drama pilots: Republic of Sarah from writer Jeffrey Paul King (Elementary), James Corden’s Fulwell 73, Marc Webb and CBS TV Studios; legal drama Courthouse from writer Greg Spottiswood (Remedy) and Warner Bros. TV; and Frankenstein from writer Jason Tracey, Elementary creator Rob Doherty and CBS TV Studios.

Written by King, Republic of Sarah is said to have a Northern Exposure feel. It centers on a small New Hampshire town that is thrust onto the world stage when the discovery of a valuable resource within its borders compels the residents to declare themselves an independent nation, thus setting the unlikely young mayor and her cabinet of inexperienced locals on the path of running a brand-new country.

King executive produces with Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman and Jeff Grosvenor, and Marc Webb, as part of his deal with studio CBS TV Studios.

Legal drama Courthouse is written and executive by Canadian writer Spottiswood. It is a show that pulls back the curtain on the court system and follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of the judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles.

Leonard Goldstein and Mike Robin also executive produce. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Another incarnation of the classic Frankenstein tale is headed for the small screen. Written executive produced by Jason Tracey, Frankenstein centers on a San Francisco homicide detective who’s mysteriously brought back to life after being killed in the line of duty, but as he resumes his old life and he and his wife realize he isn’t the same person he used to be, they zero in on the strange man behind his resurrection – Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

Doherty executive produces as part of his overall deal with the studio, CBS TV Studios.

Tracey most recently served as executive producer on Elementary and co-executive producer on Burn Notice.

Republic of Sarah, Courthouse and Frankenstein join four other CBS drama pilots, Under the Bridge, Nancy, Surveillance and Evil.